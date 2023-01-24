Ashville - Jacqueline Ann Davis-Pettry, 84, of Ashville, OH passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City. She was born on March 19, 1938 to the late Kenneth E. and Doris Marie (Roth) Beach in Pickaway County, Ohio. She was a 1956 graduate of the Scioto Township High School and had worked as a meeting planner and retired from American Ceramic Society. Jacqueline lived a simple life spending time with her family, camping and fishing. She enjoyed cooking and was quite the farmer's daughter.

