Ashville - Jacqueline Ann Davis-Pettry, 84, of Ashville, OH passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City. She was born on March 19, 1938 to the late Kenneth E. and Doris Marie (Roth) Beach in Pickaway County, Ohio. She was a 1956 graduate of the Scioto Township High School and had worked as a meeting planner and retired from American Ceramic Society. Jacqueline lived a simple life spending time with her family, camping and fishing. She enjoyed cooking and was quite the farmer's daughter.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by husband Harry Pettry in 2016; daughter Kimberly Ann Hoskinson in June 2022; brother Larry Beach. She is survived by children Jill Atkins (Don Penrod) and Thomas Davis Jr. (Theresa Kising); grandchildren Amanda (Mike), Ryan (Kim), Grace (Marcus) Sara (Seth), Ben (Kiersten), Baylee Davis and Matthew Jones; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; 3 stepchildren; numerous step grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 on Thursday, January 26th with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Brian Dunham officiating. Interment will follow at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Jacqueline Davis- Pettry
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.