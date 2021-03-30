Circleville - James A. Fausnaugh Sr., 86, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Jim was born on May 9, 1934 to the late Glen and Lucy (Grabill) Fausnaugh in Jackson Township in Pickaway County, Ohio.
Jim was a graduate of Jackson Township High School Class of 1952, a lifelong farmer and a member of Scioto Chapel UMC. He was involved throughout the years in 4-H, FFA and the Ohio Guernsey Association. He served for 17 years as a Jackson Township Trustee and was a basketball referee for 20 years for OHSAA.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise in 2010; daughter, Linda Blue, in 2020; great-granddaughter, Olivia Ann Goodbar; brother, Robert Fausnaugh; and sister, Beulah Temple.
Jim is survived by children, Karen (Ted) Musselman, James (Peggy) Fausnaugh Jr. and Michael (Kathy) Fausnaugh; son-in-law, Bill Blue; grandchildren, Tom Blue, Anna Goodbar, Katie (Chad) Morrison, Jared (Taylor) Musselman, Trey (Lindsey) Fausnaugh, Lee (Shannan) Fausnaugh, Nathan (Maddie) Fausnaugh, Ian (Lauren) Fausnaugh, Devin Fausnaugh; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Eli, Cooper, Camryn, Lydia, Piper, Madison, Stella, Katelyn and Clare; sister Joann (Richard) Bachman; sister-in-law, Marilyn Fausnaugh.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, March 29 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103 with funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 30 at Scioto Chapel United Methodist Church, 6337 state Route 316 West, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Brian Dunham officiating.
Interment will follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Family request in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Scioto Chapel UMC.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. James A. Fausnaugh Sr.