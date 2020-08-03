James A. Isaac

James Alan Isaac, 54, of Mt. Gilead, passed away on July 30, 2020.
He was born on April 11, 1966 in Circleville to Ralph and Wanona (Clifton) Isaac.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
James is survived by his father, Ralph Isaac; sons, Brandon and James Isaac II; grandchildren, Jacob and Kayden; siblings, Theresa Snow, Timothy and Jeffrey Isaac; fiance, Shelly Devore Hempker; and her children, Jaron Penley; and his son, Liam; her daughter, Brittany Branstool and her daughter Jaina; many nieces, nephews, cousins and by special friend, Kellie Kerr.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.
Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.