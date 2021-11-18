Lucasville - James A. Woods, 47, of Lucasville, formerly of Chillicothe, died 1:45 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, Ohio, as the result of complication from an automobile accident in 2011.
He was born Jan. 31, 1974, in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Surviving are his parents, James and Lynn Miller Woods, of Chillicothe.
Also surviving are an uncle and aunt, Dave and Pam Woods, of Chillicothe; and cousins, Jason Woods, of Chillicothe, and Carrie (Joel) Kunkle, of Newcomerstown.
James was a former construction worker.
Private funeral services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in the Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating.
Burial followed in Twin Township Cemetery.
There were no calling hours.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com. James A. Woods