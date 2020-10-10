James B. Hartley, was born March 30, 1942, in Saltcreek Township, Pickaway County, Ohio, to Harry and Eileen Dickson Hartley. He left behind his hated wheelchair and hospital bed and walked tall and straight into Heaven on October 5, 2020, at the Chillicothe VA facility. Jim loved his God, his family and friends, and the U.S. Marine Corps.
He leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 52 years Phyllis (Butterbaugh), much loved daughter and son-in-law Jayme Caroline and Will Fountain and most dearly cherished granddaughter Molly Caroline. Also mourning his passing are siblings Marilyn (Chet) Yaple, Larry (Linda) Hartley, Nancy (Doug) Huffines, Karla (Rick) Duty and Sharon (Mike) Anderson, sisters-in-law Janet (Gene) Hartley and Linda (Bill) Hartley, sister and brother in law Norma and Jerry Gloyd, sister-in-law Joyce (Don) Butterbaugh and numerous nieces and nephews from both families who were very special to him.
Jim was preceded in death by parents Harry and Eileen Hartley, brothers Gene, Bill, and Dennis Hartley, in laws Elmer and Winifred Butterbaugh, and brother in law Don Butterbaugh.
He was a member and faithful attendee of the Circleville Presbyterian Church serving as a past trustee. Jim loved his church family. He was also a member and past treasurer of the Clearcreek Township volunteer fire department and the Circleville AMVETS.
Jim served his country proudly during the Vietnam era as part of the honor/guard Marine detachment aboard the USS Topeka.
Jim graduated from Laurelville High School. Following his three years in the Marines he joined the DuPont family in 1967. After 30 plus years with DuPont, he spent many summers traveling thru forty-six states, Canada, Mexico, the British Isles and Finland. But, he was truly his happiest working on his six acres on Ringgold Southern Road and spending time with his family.
Jim, you are forever loved. Semper Fi
He’ll be waiting on the far side banks of Jordon
Sitting, drawing pictures in the sand.
And when he sees me coming,
he will rise up with a shout.
And come running through the shallow water,
reaching for my hand.
Adapted lyrics from Johnny and June Carter Cash
MILITARY GRAVESIDE services for any who wish to attend will be October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville, Ohio. Pastor Joel Esala will officiate. PLEASE wear masks and observe proper COVID distancing. For those who cannot attend it will be videoed and posted later that day on Phyllis and Jayme’s Facebook pages. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s honor to the Circleville Presbyterian Church Capital Campaign or to the Chillicothe VA Medical Center Hospice Unit, 17273 St. Rte. 104, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
