Circleville - James Daniel "Dannie" Baker, 76, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.
He was born to the late Harold and Edith "Hall" Baker on June 16, 1944 in Circleville, Ohio.
After graduating high school, Dannie joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country as a medic. He spent the next 35 years working for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He walked 12 miles a day and still found the energy to coach his daughters in softball. This was a highlight in his life, and he was so proud of his family.
When he was not coaching, he could be found bowling, roller skating or playing cards with friends. Dannie was a dedicated husband, father, pawpaw and friend that will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Dee Ann Baker; siblings, Jeanne Cilley, Janice Korbus, Kenneth Baker and Eddie Baker.
Dannie is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Mark Sailor) Wietelmann and Nicole (Tony) Evans; grandchildren, Brandon (Bethany) Wietelmann, Drew Wietelmann, Haley Evans, Jeremy Wietelmann, Megan Evans, Carter Wietelmann; great-granddaughter, Skylar Wietelmann; brother, Jerald "Dick" (Edee) Baker; and sister, Judie Baker Peters; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Amber at Heartland Hospice for caring for Dannie.
Family will receive friends, Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 East Main Street, Circleville.
A procession will follow to Forest Cemetery where the AMVETS with render military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.
Please leave fond memories of Dannie at www.schoedinger.com. James Baker