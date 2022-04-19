Laurelville - James Keith Beglin, Sr., passed away April 14, 2022 at his residence.
He was born July 23, 1941 in Laurelville the son of Albert and Pauline (Karshner) Beglin. He was a lifelong farmer, retired from E.I. Dupont in 1996, was a member of Farm Bureau and NRA. Keith enjoyed his guns, hunting, going to auctions and Golden Corral.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Anthony Bobo.
He is survived by his children Julie (David) Fannin, Jamie (Angie) Beglin and Jeff Beglin, grandchildren Lynea Dixon, Jake Beglin, Beth Brown, Rachel, Sarah, Tim, Emma and Sam Beglin, Alysha Radvaki and Jeremy Bobo and sisters Linda Shoemaker and Debbie Wright.
Family will have private services with cremation to follow. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. James Beglin Sr.