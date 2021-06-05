James Bowen

Circleville - James MacAdoo (Mack) Bowen, age 83, passed peacefully from this world on the morning of Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with family at his bedside.
He was born in Wayne County, West Virginia on April 14, 1938 to the late James "Arthur" Bowen and Bertha (Hackney) Mendoza.
Mack was raised near Crum, West Virginia. Mack was grateful to have a large family; he was one of 13 siblings.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce "Midge" (Bowen) Fahl and Thelma (Bowen) Shannon; brothers, Terry Bowen and Pat Mendoza Jr.
On Nov. 9, 1957, Mack married his loving wife of over 62 years, the late Janice Lee (Thornhill) Bowen. Together, they moved to Columbus, Ohio.
Mack and Jan raised three children: Sandy Shaw, of Circleville, Bruce Bowen, of Circleville, and Dennis (Julie) Bowen, of Dayton. Mack was a dedicated husband, father and provider for the family.
Shortly after moving to Columbus, Mack was hired at the General Motors Fisher Guide Plant. Mack started working in 1957 and proudly retired in 1988 with over 30 years of service.
Mack not only built cars, he loved and collected them as well. Some of his favorites were his 1947 Plymouth Sedan, his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and two fully dressed Harley Davidsons.
He enjoyed hunting trips with son, Dennis; father, Arthur; brothers, Mitchell and Terry; and others.
Mack shared these passions and skills with his children and his grandchildren, dedicatedly driving them to the local shooting range for marksmanship lessons and competitions.
Mack was a collector at heart; collecting bluegrass music and his favorite magazines. Mack loved to read a variety of periodicals and thoughtfully saving good articles for friends and family. He enjoyed auctions and flea markets. He kept a huge assortment of various finds in his garage and barn and loved to generously give needed items to people that he knew. His grandsons often joked that he had the best free hardware store in the world. Mack also loved watching old movies and Classic Westerns.
While primarily calling Circleville, Ohio his home, Mack was proudly Appalachian; he loved taking road trips and going "down home" to West Virginia. Thousands of family photographs chronicle Mack's dedication as a father and family man, spanning many miles and days spent in West Virginia and points beyond with his wife, children and extended family.
For many years Mack and Jan quietly and consistently worked to open their home and gather the family.
Survivors include his children; his siblings, Mitchell (Dotty) Bowen, Phillip (Beth) Bowen, Lola (Carl) Sheffler, Rudy (Shirley) Mendoza, Pedro (Cris) Mendoza, Angel (Tim) Moore, Jose (Laurie) Mendoza; his grandchildren, Tim (Abigail) Shaw, Kevin Shaw, of Kingston, Eric Kirkwood, of Dayton, Shawn Kirkwood, of Huber Heights, and James Matthews, of Dayton; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
His hospitality, generosity, gentle spirit and friendly nature will be missed by all who knew him; may He dwell with the Father in His great house forever. Amen.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 1-3 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. James Bowen