Brunswick - James Chester Cremeans, 89, of Brunswick, Ohio, formerly Ashville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family.
James was born on Sept. 4, 1931 to the late Charles F. Cremeans and Sharlet (Ruggles) Willis, Lewis County, Kentucky.
James served in the U.S. Army in the 11th Airbourne Division during the Korean War and worked for 38 years in the paint department for Buckeye Steel Castings. He was a member of the Church of God and VFW-Rick Brown Post.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Oscar Hilterbrand; siblings, Ronnie Paul, Charles, Donald, David, Linda Gay, Sarah Horn, Genevive Fergason.
James is survived by loving wife, Yvonne (Halley) Cremeans ; children, Debbie Gloyd, Cindy (John) Smith, Michael (Kyle) Cremeans, Charlene (Eric) Edgington, Rebecca Hilterband, James (Kathryn) Hilterbrand, Vickey (Gary) Wilcox, Cecil Hilterbrand, Cliff (Kelly) Hilterbrand; sisters, Mazie Cremeans and Lorea Pierce; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 with funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Rev. Clifford Hilterbrand officiating.
An AMVETS Military Honors Service and interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Circleville.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Reserve Hospice, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. James C. Cremeans