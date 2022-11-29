Danville - James Floyd Cheuvront, known to most as "Jim" or "Chevy", passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 after a brief bout with a fast-growing cancer. He was born to Dempsie and Woneta (Dunn) Cheuvront on July 31, 1950 at his aunt's house. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Krista Cheuvront, his sister June Looney, brother-in-law Carter Looney, his nephew Tom Looney, and many aunts and uncles. Jim is survived by his brother David (Regina) Cheuvront, his sister Diane Saunders (Sonny Blue), his children Steven Cheuvront, Renee (Keith), Laura Cheuvront, and Daniel (Jonda) Cheuvront, grandchildren Alexandra, Dempsie, Wesley, Levi, and Carly, his cousin Dick, the mother of his children TJ, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, many extended family, and countless friends.

