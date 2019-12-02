James E. Lenox, 66, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his residence.
He was a retired machinist for Reynolds Aluminum and a member of the United Steel Workers Union 1-15, NRA, an avid motorcyclist and muscle car enthusiast.
He is survived by his brothers, William Lenox and Mike (Ellen) Lenox of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, Michelle McCrady and Angela Julian, both of Lancaster, Ohio; nephews, Eric (Laurel) Lenox of Londonderry, Ohio, Mike (Lisa) Lenox of Circleville, Ohio, and Rob Fink of Lancaster, Ohio; great-nieces and nephews, Kayla Lewis, Shad Julian, Sydney McCrady, Katelyn Lenox, Caleb McCrady, Andrew Lenox, Justin Lenox an Jacob Lenox.
James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Lenox; sister, Kathy Fink; and brother, Donald Lenox.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 12 noon in the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 405 n. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with Pastor William C. Lavely officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, Ohio.
Friends may visit Thursday from 10-12 noon at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.