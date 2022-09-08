James G. Iles "Pappy" of Ilesboro, Ohio passed away on Sept. 5, 2022; he was 79 years old.
Jim was born Dec. 29, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to Alan Culver (Cub) Iles and Florence Myrtle (Brown) Iles. He married Barbara Jean (Horn) Iles in 1967 and they have two children, Jodi L. (Iles) Donaldson and James E. (Jimbo) Iles.
Jim attended South Bloomingsville School and Lauelville High School. He served as a staff sergeant provost and platoon sergeant in the Army and National Guard for six years. Jim served two apprenticeships, one as a machinist at Herman's Manufacturing and North America Rockwell, and the second as an electrician on his own, taking classes necessary to become a certified electrician. During his career he was the head electrician at Grant Hospital, followed by engineering supervisor at the Hyatt Regency, and then becoming the director of maintenance and facility manager for Heritage Village. Jim retired from Ohio State University in data base management (Buck ID) as a system analyst. After his retirement he continued working for OSU as a liaison consultant for five more years.
Jim was a long-time member of the Red Men's Lodge in South Bloomingsville and a member of the Moose Lodge in Logan.
Surviving are daughter, Jodi (David) Donaldson of Ilesboro; son, James E. Iles (Lisa Hardwick) of Ilesboro; grandchildren, Amber Dawn Jenkins and Michael (Danielle) Donaldson; great-grandson Leo, Cameron (Maddie Murray) Donaldson and great-grandson Milo, Jayme Iles and great-grandson Lucious Elijah; Nick (Jasmine Saving) Iles and great-grandson Benson Edward; Matthew (Sarah) Buckalew and great grandchildren Lillian, Blake, and Nolan; special lady and friend Linda Moss; and several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews who know him as "the Great One."
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and grandson, Corey E. Kissling; his infant sister, Beverly Iles; his brother, Frank Iles; and his sisters Donna Smith, JoAnne Binkley and Marjie Wiggins.
Calling hours will be Friday, Sept. 9 from 6-9 p.m. arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. A private family graveside services will follow at a later date. A veterans service will be held by the Hocking County Honor Guard at 6 p.m. and a Moose Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fairfield County Foundation c/o Corey Kissling Scholarship, Foundation #45, 162 East Main Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
