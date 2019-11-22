James “Jim” Roberts, 87, of Laurelville passed away on November 21, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1932 in Camp Creek, Ohio to Kit and Mindy (Ealey) Roberts.

He worked for General Motors for 30 years and had pastored at Pleasant Hill Church for 6 years. Jim loved his flowers and vegetable garden and John Deer Tractors. His family meant the world to him and above all he loved the Lord.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Kit Roberts Jr. and Beulah Harris. Jim is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 69 years Ella (Richmond) Roberts, children James (Deborah) Roberts, Teresa (Dillard) Posey, Lisa (Mark) Kesselring and Marsha Roof, 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and by 13 great, great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

