Stoutsville - James "Jim" Jones, 89, of Stoutsville, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1932 in Grayson, Kentucky to Benny and Bertie (Vaughn) Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (Anders) Jones; sons, James and Dennis Jones; and brother, Clyde Fuller.
He retired from General Motors Fisher Body.
Jim is survived by his son, Paul A. Jones; grandchildren, Kelly Payne and James E. Jones; several great-grandchildren; and by nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Springbank Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. James Jones