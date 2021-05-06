Chillicothe - James F. Lemaster, 48, of Chillicothe, passed away on May 1, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1973 in Columbus to James and Mabel (Lagore) Lemaster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Joanne Lemaster.
James is survived by his son, Isaiah Schwalbauch; longtime friends, Shawna Schwalbauch and Dewey Wicker; nieces and nephews, Zachary (Angelique) Stroud, Latasha (Billy) Lowry-Monroe, Theresa (Matthew) Bloomfield, Amanda Jo (Scott) Bowling, Jessica Ann Lowry and Jennifer Sue Lowry; and by several great-nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1-3 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. James Lemaster