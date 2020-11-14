James Merrill Lands Sr. (Jim) of Stoutsville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 73. Jim was born in Athens, Ohio on December 21, 1946 to father Frank R. Lands and mother Mary Kathryn (Bowman) Lands. The oldest of three sons, Jim is a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and graduated from Logan Elm High School. Upon his honorable discharge from the United States Coast Guard, Jim returned to Pickaway County where he continued to serve his community as a 4-H advisor, ACLE Youth League coach, Clearcreek Township Fire Department & EMS volunteer and local Christmas Tree Farm owner. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 35 years and then served 16 years as a Washington Township Trustee. Jim was an avid fisherman and loved taking camping trips with his family. He was a baseball fan and influenced generations of Pickaway County youth as a softball and baseball coach and 4-H Camp Director. He also recently took up woodworking and kept the neighborhood in bird feeders and planters. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Thelma Jean (Strous), his son Jamie (Rhonda), grandchildren Eliza, Arista (Clay), Curtis, Maddie (Jacob), Abby (Clay), and Emma, brothers Bob (Diana) and Keith (Becky) as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary Kathryn Lands and daughter Christina Minor. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul United Methodist Church. Visiting hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home. Funeral services for family and close friends will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Julian officiating with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. COVID 19 restrictions will be followed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.