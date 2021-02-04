Chillicothe - James D. Orin Sr., 69, of Chillicothe, died on Monday morning, Feb. 1, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.
He was born on Monday, April 9, 1951 in Circleville, Ohio, the son of the late Carl Orin Sr. and Ethel Lorene Picklesimer Orin Manbever.
He is survived by his five children, Angel Adkins, of Cross, South Carolina, James Orin Jr., of Phoenix, Arizona, Dawn Kirkbride, of Frankfort, Ohio, Michael Orin, of Garwin, Iowa, and Latisha Orin, of Chillicothe; nine grandchildren; his life companion, Tammy Judd, of Chillicothe; and one brother, Carl E. Orin, of Circleville.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Melvin Manbever.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, Ohio.
Those in attendance must wear facial covering and observe social distancing.
No public calling hours will be held.
The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, is serving the family.
Those wishing to sign and share a memory of James may do so on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. James Orin Sr.