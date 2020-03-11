James R. McConnell, 83, passed away at home on March 10, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1937 to the late Paul and Elizabeth McConnell Stonerock in Athens, Ohio.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army. After the military, he was an electrician for Dupont until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic church and the Knights of Columbus. When he wasn’t spending time with family, James could be found on the golf course. He had a passion for sports and was an avid Buckeyes fan. James had quite the green thumb, took great pride in his vegetable garden and grew beautiful flowers.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sally (Jack) Koverman, John (Ann) McConnell, Joe McConnell and Roger McConnell, and brother-in-law, Angelo Micocci.
Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife of 55 years, Linda (Gibbs) McConnell; children, Luke (Stephanie) McConnell, Barry (Joan) McConnell, Heather (Billy) Green; grandchildren, Kenzie, Gabby, Liam, Mallory, Todd (Jess), Alicia (Zane), Lindsae, Jared (Jessica), Kristin (Tyler), Peyton, Olivia and Bayleigh, along with eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Charlotte Micocci, Tizzy (Raymond) Sanders, Mike (Martha) Stonerock, Steve (Cindy) Stonerock, Jeff Stonerock; sister-in-law, Sara McConnell.
Family will welcome friends, Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
There will be a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
The burial of his urn will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a fond memory for his family.