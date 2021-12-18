Amanda - James R. "Jim" Porter, age 75, of Amanda, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 2, 1946, in West Jefferson, North Carolina, the son of the late Joseph G. and Myrtle R. (McCoy) Porter.
He was a member of the Circleville First Church of Christ in Christian Union and was self-employed for many years as a drywall finisher.
Jim's passion was stock car racing. He raced for over 30 years, driving the No. 2 car until 1999.
His life was simple; he loved working outdoors and could fix anything with his hands. Jim loved talking about Jesus with anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan (Welch) Porter; children, David (Mary) Porter, of Laurelville, Amy (Matt) Sahr, of Stoutsville, Wesley J. Strickler, of Amanda, and Eric S. Strickler, of Phoenix, Arizona; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Anita) Porter, of Amanda; sisters, Betty (Jim) Smith, of Stoutsville, Ruth (George) Boll, of Chillicothe, and Mary (David) Anderson, of Amanda; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Minnie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Porter; and nephew, Alan Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda with Pastor Jay Neff officiating.
Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. James R. Porter