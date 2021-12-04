Circleville - James R. Roundhouse, 64, of Circleville, passed away Nov. 30, 2021.
He was born May 9, 1957 to Robert and Rosa Roundhouse.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carolyn (Randy) Thomas.
Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda; his sons, Robby and Joseph Roundhouse; his sister, Judy Roundhouse; stepchildren, Amber Auflick and Shawn (Chrystal) Mercer; and many other friends and family.
Jim's family will receive visitors on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Crossroads Church 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville where a funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m.
Donations may be made directly to Jim's wife to support the costs of his services.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com for a full obituary and to leave memories and condolence for Jim's family. James R. Roundhouse