James Roy Young, age 77, of Amanda, Ohio passed away peacefully August 12, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving stateside and in Germany. He retired after more than 30 years from Midwest in Amanda, Ohio.
He Is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy (Carrell) Young; his parents, Mander and Lucy Belle (Adams) Young; brothers, Watson, Ray, Gilmer, Earsel, Robert and Steve; brother-in-law, Edgar Stump; sisters, Nola and Lizzie Holbrook, Edna Smith and Barbara Stump.
Surviving Roy are his brothers, Rick (Karen) Young and Roger (Donna Lou) Young; brother-in-law, Harold Stump; sisters, Eileen (Carl) McGiffin of Florida, Donna Stump of Rockbridge, Joyce (Chuck) Jones of Circleville; sisters-in-law, Gayle Young and Kathleen Young Riley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Special thanks to Chaplain Jim Ferrell and Rev. Jim Vandagriff for their loving ministry to Roy. Also thanks to Fair Hope of Lancaster, Brown Memorial, Circleville and many nurses, doctors and aides who gave Roy much loving care.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fair Hope of Lancaster, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130; Parkinson Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #265, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or a charity of one’s choice.
