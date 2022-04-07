Illinois - James D. Scarberry, 82, of Kirkland, Illinois, passed away on April 4, 2022.
He was born on June 29, 1939 in Ashland, Kentucky, the loving son of Noah and Sarah Scarberry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Hunt) Scarberry; and daughters, Diane L. Felcyn, Sharon Cosentino and Connie Sydoryk.
James was a devoted father to Deborah (Mike) Dominguez, Karen (Felipe) Cortesano, and Patricia (Kevin) Enders.
He was a loving grandfather to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. James Scarberry