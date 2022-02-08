Circleville - James R. Shaffer Sr., 87, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 6, 2022 at Berger Hospital.
He was born June 15, 1934 to Clarence and Ruth (Dean) Shaffer.
Jim was a farmer, worked in construction and carpentry. He loved coon hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, the outdoors and nature.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda (Horne) Shaffer; son, James R. Shaffer Jr.; granddaughter, Becky Strickler; brothers, Weldon Shaffer, Clarence Shaffer Jr., William Shaffer; sisters, Rose Clark, Patsy Selin; and his first wife, Janet (Seymour) Shaffer.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Charles) Barker, of Laurelville, Sandra (Gary) Strickler, of Amanda; stepchildren, Michael McDonald, of Chillicothe, Barry (Jennie) McDonald, of Galena, Linda (Jeff Mogan) Blair, of Williamsport, Robin (Jeff Shaver) Davis, of Circleville, Kim (Bill) Fullen, of Williamsport; brother, Glenn (Ginny) Shaffer, of Amanda; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. James Shaffer Sr.