Circleville - James B. Trimmer, 100, passed on to his next travel adventure on Sept. 22, 2021.
He was born Nov. 22, 1920, in Harlowton, Montana to James William and Myrtle May (Angel) Trimmer.
Jim was married to Thelma Ruth (Winner) Trimmer, Aug. 1943, who proceeded him in death.
Jim graduated from Circleville High School and served during World War II in the Army Air Corp. He was recognized recently as Pickaway County's oldest-surviving veteran by the Soldiers Monumental Association.
Jim and Thelma were blessed with one child, Linda Sue Trimmer, who survives, and was Jim and Thelma's loyal caregiver.
Also surviving are nephews, Elmer, Gary and Ray Winner, Joe and David Winner; niece, Patricia Young.
Jim worked at Container Corporation in his early years and retired from General Electric after 30 years of service. He, Thelma, and Linda operated "Trimmer Tree Farm" for many years, but Jim's passion was to travel.
He and Thelma traveled the United States and met many friends along the way.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was proceeded in death by four brothers-in-law, Charles W., Marshall W., Sheldon C., and Paul B. Winner; nephews, James, Sheldon W., M. Wayne Winner; niece, Marilyn Knece.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Clearcreek Township Fire/EMS, (11042 Main Street, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154), Ohio Health/Berger Hospital, or to the charity of your choice.
Linda would like to thank his dedicated caregivers Betty Myers, Talisha Smith, Angie Stevens and Kathy Hedges.
Arrangements are entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service, Circleville.
Graveside services will be conducted at Forest Cemetery at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. James Trimmer