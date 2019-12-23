James V. Sergent, age 89, was greeted by his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at The Caring Touch Care Center.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1930 in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of John Walter Sergent and Beatrice Morrison Sergent.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Phyllis J. Sergent, who entered heaven on Nov. 20, 2018, and his youngest son, Robert C. Sargent, who passed away on June 3, 2019.
Jim lived a full life in the 89 years God granted him on earth. He lived a life committed to his faith, family and talents. He travelled to many parts of the world participating in mission building for the Church of the Nazarene representing his local church Heritage Church of the Nazarene of Circleville, Ohio. Jim was a wonderful and involved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A retiree of Sears, he also served over 25 years in the Kentucky and Ohio National Guard. Jim became a prolific and recognized artist when he moved his family to Circleville in 1971. The winner of many awards for his paintings, Jim received special recognition by the Ohio Senate in 2003 for his design of the Pickaway County Flag. His love of music and the outdoors filled the balance of his time while serving his Lord.
Jim is survived by his oldest son, Steve (Shelly) Sargent, of Circleville; three grandsons, Zachary (Jaclyn), of Lexington, Kentucky, Jason (Annie), of Reedsport, Oregon, and Luke (Ashlee), of Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Jim is also survived by his three great-grandsons, Elliott, Ansel and Bennett Sargent, and three nephews and four nieces.
The family wants to thank Dee and Michael Krysty, the owners of The Caring Touch and caregiver Jenny for the Godly care provided Jim and Phyllis over the past many months.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jim’s memory to the Heritage Nazarene Church Mission Fund, 1350 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com