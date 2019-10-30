James “Jim” Walters, age 72, of Circleville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on November 26, 1946, to the late Lafe and Ethel Ervin Walters.
He was a wonderful and loving husband to Judy Stevenson Walters of Circleville, Ohio, for 49 years.
He was a devoted and loving father to sons, Adrian (Brandee) Walters of Pickerington, Ohio, and Jamie (Kara) Walters of Circleville, Ohio.
He was survived by nine grandchildren; Shelby, Cierra, DiAuna, Evan, Trevor, Holden, Erick, Kyndal, and Kaleb; one great-grandchild, Tai; sisters, Emma Knapp of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Pauline Lewis of Garrison, Kentucky; brothers, Bob Walters of Garrison, Kentucky, and Preston Walters of Galion, Ohio.
Preceded in death by sisters, Mabel Walters, Betty (Walters) Bradley, and Delores (Walters) Howard; brothers, Harry, Joe, Henry, Willie, and Dan Walters.
Jim began working at a family logging business in Kentucky and Ohio. He later moved his family to Columbus, Ohio to work at G.F.S. Chemicals for 24 years.
He was a big part of the Hilock Fellowship Church for 21 years. Jim was beloved by numerous family friends. He will be dearly missed and was greatly loved by all who knew him.
Acting Pallbearers will be Evan, Erick, Holden, Danny, and Kenny.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 with the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Hilock Fellowship Church at 805 Corr Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207.
Burial services will be afterward at Muhlenburg-Darbyville Cemetary, at 16905 London Road, Orient, Ohio 43146.
Dinner is to follow at the Hilock Fellowship Church.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Arrangements have been made through the Hilock Fellowship Church and Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio, with online guestbook at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.