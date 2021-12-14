Circleville - James H. Yates, 65, Circleville, passed away Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Born Nov. 12, 1956, in Columbus, the son of late James H. Sr. and Bette Garvin Yates.
He was a Marine veteran and retired from 84 Lumber in Circleville.
He is survived by children, Joe Yates (Robin Tootle), Kyle (Megan) Yates, James Robert "Jr." Yates, Jessica Yates Frazier; brother, Kenny Yates; niece, Becky (Norman) Herron; nephew, Ernest Buckta; and family friend, Derek Klein.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra "Charley" Buckta; and the love of his life, Cathy Burford-Drumm.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Radcliff Cemetery.
Friends may call at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, 12 p.m. until time of services.
You may sign his register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. James Yates