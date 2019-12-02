Jane L. Barthelmas, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
She was born in Columbus to her now deceased parents, Charles and Elaine Livezey.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 63 years, Ned K. Barthelmas.
She is survived by son Richard (Beth) Barthelmas; daughter Ann (Marvin) Larger; five grandchildren Phil (Charlotte) Larger, Ashley (Lars) Zimmerman, Stephen, David and Michelle Barthelmas.
She graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1947, from Stephens College in 1949, and from Ohio State University in Business Administration in 1951 where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was a member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of and on a number of occasions held offices in the Catherine Black Cancer Ray of the Columbus Cancer Clinic, Twig 118 of Children’s Hospital, the Women’s Board of the Columbus Museum of Art, the Women’s Board of Buckeye’s Boy’s Ranch, Board V of Childhood League, the Women’s Board of the Boy Scouts and Guild X of First Community Church and the Heritage Society of Interlachen.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and a homemaker extraordinaire. Many friends and visitors enjoyed her gracious hospitality and outstanding gourmet cooking over many years. She was also an itinerant world traveler having visited all seven continents and 66 countries therein.
Upon written request of the deceased in a letter to her family, there is to be no funeral or service of memory. She states that she wishes to be cremated and her ashes spread among the wild flowers in the woods behind the tennis court of her beloved Michigan summer home.
Donations in her memory should be made to the Barthelmas Fund of the Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.