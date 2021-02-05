Jane M Morrison, 73, of Wellston, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson.
She was born on March 18, 1947 in Hocking County, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Stevens) Reid.
She was a member of First Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Harper Sr., in 2006; and sister, Linda Fausnaugh.
She is survived by her husband, Ira Morrison; children, Diana (Chris Williams), Trisha (Todd) Hatfield, Robert (Kelly) Harper, Jr. and James Harper; three grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday Feb. 8, 2021 at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
COVID-19 restrictions apply.
