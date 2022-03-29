Lancaster - Jane Schwendeman, 92, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Circleville, Ohio on Sept. 6, 1929 to Nelson and Becky Bell.
She graduated from Walnut Township High School in 1947, Ohio University in 1951, and later Cleveland Clinic School of Physical Therapy.
After briefly working as a physical therapist, she found her true passion in motherhood. Jane was a kind and generous woman with a great sense of humor.
She loved gardening, outings with the Lunch Bunch, and spending time with her family. She was also a founding member of St. Bernadette Church.
Jane is survived by her children and their spouses, Becky and Mark Shonebarger, of Thornville, Marc and Carol Schwendeman, of Sugar Grove, Margo and John Zishka, of Lancaster, Dr. Les and Patty Schwendeman, of Boardman, Lori and Bourbon Jung, of Columbus, and Eric and Shane Schwendeman, of Columbus.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew Shonebarger, Betsy Shonebarger, Holly (David) Bonhomme, Katie Schwendeman, Samantha Zishka, John Zishka, Joe Zishka, Emma Schwendeman (Colin Peachey), Ethan Schwendeman, Allyson Schwendeman, Owen Schwendeman, Benson (Alisa) Jung, Brynner Jung, and Bayden Jung; great-granddaughter, Kiera Bonhomme; brother, Nelson (Karen) Bell; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Dr. Harold Schwendeman; granddaughter, Indigo Jung; brother, John F. (Doris) Bell; and dear friends, Bob and Joan Kraft.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 the St. Bernadette Church, Lancaster with Fr. Tyron Tomson as celebrant.
Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster.
A vigil service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bernadette Church or School or a charity of the donor's choice.
Jane's family would like to extend their gratitude to the physicians and staff at Fairfield Medical Center, Bickford of Lancaster and Altercare of Somerset for their loving care.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries. Jane Schwendeman