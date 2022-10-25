Ada - Jane F. Wilkerson, age 72, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8:11 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Wilkerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ada - Jane F. Wilkerson, age 72, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8:11 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.
She was born in Kenton, Ohio on February 10, 1950, to the late Carl E. and Jean Ann (Klingler) Wilkerson.
Jane was a graduate of Ada High School and the The Ohio State University. She also received a masters degree from the University of Dayton. Jane began teaching science at Westfall High School in Williamsport, OH in 1974. She spent her entire career in that same system as a teacher and/or guidance counselor, retiring in 2009. Jane moved back “home” to Ada to spend the remaining years closer to her family. Jane lived a Christian life and shared generously with many individuals and groups during her lifetime.
Jane is survived by her sisters: Dorothy Stultz of Vero Beach, FL, Judith (Larry) Lawrence of Ada, and Nancy (Robert) McCool of Ada; and brothers: Carl (Bonnie) Wilkerson of Ada, Michael (Shenaz) Wilkerson of St. Johns, FL. She is also survived by sixteen nieces and nephews, great nieces, and nephews that she considered her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother and sister: Gary Wilkerson and Carol Ann Wilkerson.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Mark Andreasen officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.
Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada
Jane Wilkerson
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.