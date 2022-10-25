Jane Wilkerson

Ada - Jane F. Wilkerson, age 72, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8:11 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Wilkerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments