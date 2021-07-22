Clarksburg - Janet Posey Blake was born Dec. 25, 1960 and died July 18, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic after an extended illness.
She is the daughter of Lloyd and Deskey (Armintrout) Posey.
Janet graduated from Circleville High School in 1979. She was extremely honored to sing the National Anthem at her graduation. Janet had a beautiful voice and took many lessons from Mrs. Teegarten and played French horn in the varsity band.
After graduation, she attended Mt. Vernon Nazarene College and was awarded an Associate Degree.
Many family and friends enjoyed her hand-knitted gifts. She enjoyed picture puzzles and TV.
Her dad, Lloyd Posey, preceded her in death in 1985.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Blake; and her sons, Patrick and Brandon Woodard; and her mom, Deskey Posey.
Also surviving is her brother, Bob Kellough; his children, Robyn (Wilfredo) Carrillo; and their children, Jasmyn, Anthony and Bryana, Chris Kellough; and his children, Kayla and Crystal and Mark (Julia) Krieger; and their children, Kayla and Gabriel.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Twin Township Cemetery, Bainbridge.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The First Baptist Church, 1540 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Janet Blake