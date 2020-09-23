Janet F. Secrest, 63, of Ashville, died Sept.19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on March 11, 1957 in Athens, the daughter of Carlos and Ruby (Mullins) Barker.
She was employed at Porters Dry Cleaners for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Aisha Cain; and sister, Dottie Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Secrest; children, Tonya (Boomer) McCollister, Amanda (Allen) Vanderpool and Jeanie (Kevin) Clifton; stepsons, Jeffrey (Bridget), Christopher (Jessica) and James Secrest; grandchildren, Chance Dowland, Corey (Becca) Dowland, Kyler Williams, Joshua (Gaberiel) Clifton, Jacob Cain, Sarah Cain, Gaberiel Baer, Courtney Stevens, Kianna (Spencer) Mulldune, Shyanne Sheets, Cayden Sheets and Kaylee Clifton; 10 step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Neva (Donnie) Stone, Jimmy (Debbie) Barker, Alan (Bobby) Barker, Lois (Nolan) Seymour and Gene (Christina) Barker.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Harrison Township Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Berger Hospice.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
