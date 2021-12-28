Circleville - Janet Sue Hawkins, 67, of Circleville, passed from this world on Dec. 8, 2021, at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville.
She was born Aug. 18, 1954, to the late Orlie and Norma Jean (Free) Shanton in Chillicothe.
She was a 1972 graduate of Westfall High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Michael Shanton.
She married the love of her life, the late David Hawkins, in August of 1974.
She is survived by her brothers, William (Linda) Shanton and David Shanton, of Chillicothe; her sister, Carol Beatty, of Washington Court House; her son, Brian (Shawna) Hawkins, of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Cole (Leah), Trace, and Austin Hawkins, of Circleville, and Nick and Alexia Hawkins, of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews.
She retired after over 20 years from Walmart. Janet was one of the kindest souls ever to be in this world. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a heart of gold that touched so many of our lives. She will be tremendously missed by all that loved and knew her.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville prior to a 1 p.m. funeral service followed by burial at Reber Hill Cemetery.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolence for Janet's family. Janet Hawkins