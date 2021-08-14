Circleville - Janet Herron, 79, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 12, 2021.
She was born on July 10, 1942 in Geneva, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Thomas (Brown) Brooks; and by sisters, Barb Ott and Ethel Reed.
Janet is survived by her children, Tim (Tammy Cunningham) Herron, Tammy Davis and Todd (Julia) Herron; grandchildren, Thomas Herron, Trisha Bloomfield, Amanda Smith, Ashley Dearnaley and Liko Iron Herron; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Tacie (Clay) Holbrook and Jean Brown.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
