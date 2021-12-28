Janet McCoy

Williamsport - Janet R. McCoy, 96, of Williamsport, died at 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital, Circleville.
She was born on Tuesday, March 10, 1925, in New Holland, the daughter of the late Fletcher and Vera T. Brooks Brown.
On Oct. 17, 1942, she married Fred McCoy, who preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2010.
She is survived by one son, Randy (Martha) McCoy, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Heather Anderson, Lori McCoy, Beth Skaggs and Eric McCoy; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Mick Skaggs, Audra Anderson and Graham Anderson; one niece, Brenda Graf, of Circleville; one nephew, Larry Mascaro, of New Jersey; two special friends, Rita Long and Barbara Ellison; and her special dog and companion, Dolce.
Janet was preceded in death by one son, Brooks McCoy; one sister, Florence Fletcher; and one brother, Harry Brown.
Janet was a member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church and the WSCS of the church.
In keeping with Janet's wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held.
Fred and Janet will be laid to rest in the New Holland Cemetery at a later date.
The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort is serving the family.
Those wishing to sign Janet's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
