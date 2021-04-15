Janet Norpoth

Circleville - Janet Charmion (Marsden) Norpoth, 82, of Circleville, Ohio passed away at 12:10 on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at home, following a brief illness.
In keeping with her wishes, Janet will be cremated.
A memorial gathering will be held at Wellman's Funeral Home on Saturday, April 17, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Janet was born on March 3, 1939 in Watford, England to the late John Griffith Marsden and Olga Bouyoukas.
On Nov. 22, 1958, Janet married Robert (Bob) Lawrence Norpoth, who survives, along with their two sons, Lawrence (Larry) Robert Norpoth, born May 17, 1960, living in Milan, Italy, and Philip Leonard Norpoth, born Oct. 29, 1962, living in Circleville.
Janet was a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother to Phil's wife, Cami (Prater) Norpoth, and their children, Garek and Cydney; and Larry's wife, Morena (Grassi) Norpoth, and their children, Michelle and Brandon.
Other surviving family members are Janet's sisters, Olga (Marsden) Stronghorst and Rowena (Marsden) McMullen; and brothers, Cedric Marsden and Frank Marsden.
As a young lady, Janet was a horse-riding instructor at their family stables and met Bob, then a young military farm boy who liked to help at the stables, when he was stationed in Manston Air Force Base, near Janet's home in England. After courting for several months, they married in England and came to the United States.
Janet and Bob traveled with the military as Bob was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Homestead, Florida, Takhli, Thailand, Hilversum, Holland, and Tampa, Florida, finally settling in Circleville, Bob's hometown. Janet worked as a secretary at Rickenbacker Airforce Base before opening Euro Antiques in Circleville.
Bob and Janet would travel to Europe to import antiques to the states to sale in the shop. Over the years, Janet and Bob also opened Euro Trucking and acquired rental properties in Circleville.
Many people have known Janet through their business activities; however, most know Janet because of her kindness and her beautiful English accent. Janet was known to have a love of animals that was unmatched, often rescuing animals big and small.
Janet and Bob, in later years, have enjoyed spending time in the Florida sun with family and friends.
Janet will be dearly missed by many, especially by her husband, Bob, and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Circle Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 784, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
https://circleareahumanesociety.com. Janet Norpoth