Circleville - Janet Redman, 85, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021.
She was born on May 9, 1936 in Circleville to George and Violet (McCollister) Smalley.
She had worked for Prudential Insurance for 15 years. Janet was a volunteer for Westfall Schools.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Redman; granddaughter, Tara; and by sister, Carol Kifer.
Janet is survived by her children, Deborah (Alan) Ponzio, Dawn Depugh, Denise (Tom) Chaffin, Dennis (Joann) Redman, Dianna (Mike) Treep, Fred (Tamera) Redman; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katie, Shaun, Melissa, David, Adam, Daniel, Dustin, Kristen, Patrick, Rachel, Matthew, Kara; 12 great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Barbara Brooks and Alfred Smalley.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Association.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Janet Redman