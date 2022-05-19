Tennessee - Janice Sue Glitt, 82, passed away peacefully in Loudon, Tennessee on May 10, 2022 after a courageous battle with COPD. She was blessed to have two lasting loves in her life: her husband C.W. "Bill" Glitt and Lionel Stewart. Janice enjoyed her work as an office manager at Dance Plus Studio in Grandview. She also loved to fish in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and was an accomplished seamstress. She and Lionel loved to sail together, and her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Douglas and Mildred VanHoose, she was proceeded in death by her husband C.W. "Bill" Glitt and siblings Doris Duffy and Keith VanHoose.
Janice is survived by her children Chuck (Beth) Glitt, Susan (Rick) Peters, and Kimberly (Kelly) Byrd; grandchildren Brian (Ryan Walker) Glitt, Jeffrey Glitt, Meredith (Joey Bumpus) Congrove, Allison Congrove, Hannah Congrove, Matthew (Stephanie) Peters, Nathan (Ali) Peters, Michael (Kristen) Peters, Kelsey (Tyler) Sekula, and Megan Byrd; and great-grandchildren Avery, Sloane, Annabelle, and Simon Peters; Charlotte and Wesley Sekula; sisters Carolyn (Tom) Smith and Michele (David) Fuchs; and by Lionel Stewart and his family: children Scott (Sharon) Stewart, Todd (Joy) Stewart, and Shelly (Steve) Nist; and grandchildren Donovan, Jillian, Vivian, and Won Stewart; Morgan and Justin Albert. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate. Janice Glitt
