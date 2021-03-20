Chillicothe - Janice Minerva (Polen) Harper, 81, of Chillicothe, passed away March 17, 2021 after an extended struggle with complications due to COVID-19.
She was born July 26, 1939 in Ross County, Ohio to the late Frederick B. Polen and Helen F. (Wood) Polen, who survives.
She was a devoted wife to the late James M. Keeton Sr.
She is survived by two children from her first marriage to the late Ronald Harper, son, Steven (Laurie) Harper, of Dayton, and daughter, Angela Acquista, of New Albany; four grandchildren, Eric (Madeline) and Carol (Adam) Schwiebert and Andrea (Trevor) Carroll and Adam Acquista; a brother, John A. Polen (Audrey); and nephew, Victor Polen.
In addition to her father and husbands, Jan was preceded in death by her nephew, Joseph Polen.
Jan graduated from Southeastern High School and proudly attended the many reunions of her classmates. Her career began as a medical receptionist and her administrative career led her to the Welfare Department, Rubbermaid, the Veterans Administration and the Ross County Correctional Institute where she retired as an executive secretary. Jan also helped with the administrative functions of the family owned Harper TV & Appliance business.
Jan attended church regularly and shared her faith journey with family and friends. She was an active volunteer in the community and contributed much of her time to the SALT Council. She loved to socialize with her friends and often went to dances at local senior centers.
Jan leaves behind many friends who will miss her.
Private funeral services will be held at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe.
A public celebration of life will be held in Jan's honor this summer and will be announced on the funeral home's website.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Jan's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Janice Harper