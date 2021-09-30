Circleville - Janie Ball, 64, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.
She was born on June 18, 1957 in Circleville to Ronald and Alberta (Smith) Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Junior Clark.
Janie is survived by her sons, John (Tonya) and Joseph (Lisa) Ball; grandson, Jonathn; siblings, Bill Waugh, Brenda Thompson, Michael Clark, Patricia Cornwell and Lucinda Harmon; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 7 p.m. with a graveside on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
