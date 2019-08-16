Janis M. Jordan, 80, of Chillicothe, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born in Ross County to Howard and Gladys (Lauraman) Whitten.
She was a 1958 graduate of Kingston High School and was a member of Springbank United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Agnes Riley, Ann Ater and Jane, David and Dwight Whitten.
Janis is survived by her children, Lisa (Angie) Jordan, Harvey “Pete” (Rose) Jordan, Jaynell Shirey, Beth (Dave) Conrad and Gretchen (Ross) Anderson; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill and Howard Whitten; sister, Lois List; and by special niece, Cindy Schiff.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Springlawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Springbank United Methodist Church, State Hwy 104 & County Hwy 138, Frankfort, Ohio 45628.
