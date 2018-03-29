Jason Michael Archer, 43, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 23, 2018. Jason was born in Columbus, Ohio, on June 4, 1974. He is a graduate of Teays Valley High School in Ashville, Ohio, and obtained his Bachelor’s of the Fine Arts degree in Advertising from the Columbus College of Art and Design. Jason worked as a Graphics Designer and Art Director in the printing industry for 25 years. He loved music, concerts, art, hot rods and drag racing. Some of his happiest times were spent working on cars in his garage, spending time laughing with his family, or just relaxing with his two rescue dogs: Hank and Peanut.
Jason is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Daub) Archer; son, Isaac Daub; parents, Anthony and Marcy (Stickel) Archer; grandfather, Cyril Stickel; sisters, Kelly (Michael) Wright and Julie (Babu) Sreekanth; niece, Lillian Wright; nephews, Arjun and Ashwin Sreekanth; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lowell and Bette Archer; and Margie Stickel.
A celebration of life gathering will be held with close friends and family at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.