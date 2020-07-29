Jayden Micheal Payne and Kenndey Merie Payne was born July 16, 2020.

Jayden was born at 4:15 p.m. then he met the eyes of Jesus at 5 p.m. and Kenndey was born at 4:25 p.m. and also met the eyes of Jesus at 5:30 p.m. They are missed very much.

They are survived by their parents, Cassandra Siders and Tyler Payne; brother, Noah Siders; sister, Zhyhara Siders; grandparents, Bob Siders of Meigs County, Julie and Curtis Conrad of Circleville, Amos Payne of Circleville; aunts, Beth Hawley, Marty Hawley and Doris Johnson, all of Circleville, Audrey Wycuff of New Holland, Chloie Bowens of Canal Winchester; uncles, Joe and Johnny Hawley of Circleville, Micheal Wycuff of New Holland, Rocky Montgomery and Zachory Payne, both of Circleville, and Colin Bowens of Canal Winchester; and by many cousins.

The twins are preceded in death by grandmother, Pamela Siders; great-grandparents, John and Marie Hawley of Circleville, and Linda and Dave Turner of Columbus and Sherrly and Amos Payne of Circleville.

