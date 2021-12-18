Circleville - Jean L. Hawks, 86, went to be with God on Dec. 15, 2021 at Brown Memorial Home.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1935. She married Carl E. Hawks on Nov. 11, 1955 and together they had two children, Pamela (Randy) Guiles and Timothy B. Hawks.
She also left behind grandchildren, Ashley, Todd, Chrissy and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Ian, Caleb and Zoe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hawks; parents, Theodore and Esther Baker; sisters, Betty, Shirley, Thelma; and brother, Bobby.
Jean retired from Georgia Pacific to take care of her husband. She had a passion for gardening and she had a green thumb and could grow any flower.
Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved to decorate her tree with the glass ornaments that were collected over the years.
Services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and funeral services on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Greg Gardner officiating.
Burial will follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
A special thanks to Brown Memorial Home and many neighbors that were always ready to help in any way.
Donations can be made to the Hallsville Community United Methodist Church, 8585 state Route 180, Kingston, Ohio 45644.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jean Hawks