Circleville - Jean Herron, 94, of Circleville passed away on April 25, 2022. She was born on Oct. 3, 1927 in Whisler, Ohio to George and Ara (Huston) Herron.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
Jean is survived by her children Patty (Dean) Whitten, Robert (Connie) Kerns and Kelly (Mike) Amann, grandchildren Jay Whitten, Brooke Whitten, Arron Kerns, Jennifer (Nick) Skinner, Tony Amann, Michelle (Joe) Camp, great grandchildren Chelsea Kerns, Karsin Amann, Gage Camp, Ellyza Skinner, Maxwell Skinner and Jozie Camp.
Private burial of the cremains will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jean Herron