Laurelville - Jean McGee, 98, of Laurelville, passed away on April 28, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1922 in Pickaway County to Orin and Nellie (Stump) Neal.
She had been a secretary for Dr. Robert Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur McGee; and siblings, Betty, George, Lawrence, Pauline and Bill.
Jean is survived by her children, Cheryl Lynn (Jeff) Randle, Nikki Lee (Ron) Perry; grandchildren, Christa Pernell, Cletus III Kuhn, Justin Randle and Amber Maynard; great-grandchildren, Christian, Tyler, Ashley, Josie and Joslyn; and her caregiver, Tuesday Tammy.
Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice and nurses Cheryl and Lisa.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Health Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jean McGee