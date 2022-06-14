Circleville - Jean L. (Edgington) Pontious, 81, of Circleville, passed away June 10, 2022. She was born May 30, 1941 in Circleville. Jean attended Trinity Lutheran Church, had many foster children through the years and had worked as a home health aide. She was a longtime 4H Advisor, she loved Ohio State Buckeyes Football and Women's Basketball. She loved gardening and her butterfly bush and her cat Fancy. Jean was known for her goat herd Lot O Love Dairy Goats. She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert Edgington and Eleanor and Lloyd Fisher, cousins Johnny and Jean O'Hara as well as Jack Pontious. Jean is survived by her children John (Valerie Smith) Pontious, Jeff Pontious and Jennifer (Harry) Conley, grandchildren Wyatt Pontious, Brittany (Brandon) Conkel, Tabi Pontious and Josh (Mary) Moran, great grandchildren Bryson, Bowen, Baylor and Mitchell, cousins Johnny and Brenda O'Hara of Colorado and their children Chris and Brian. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday June 16, 2022 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until service at 1. Private burial will be held by family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jean Pontious
