Jeanette B. Cilley

Jeanette Baker Cilley, 82, passed Dec. 29, 2020.
She was born in Ashville, Ohio to parents Harold and Edith (Hall) Baker on Sept. 10, 1938.
Her parents preceded her in death. Also preceding her are sister, Janice, and brothers, Kenny and Eddie.
Surviving siblings are brothers, Dannie and Dick; and sister, Judie.
Jeane married Jim Cilley from Michigan on March 17, 1956 where they made their home raising seven children of their own. Jim precedes her in death.
Jeane has been laid to rest in Warren Township Cemetery in Coleman, Michigan.
With her love of animals, we have asked people to make a contribution to her memory by donating to your local shelter.
Cards may be sent to 4981 Bard Road, Beaverton, Michigan 48612.