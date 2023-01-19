Circleville - Druscilla Jeanne (Renick) Palm, 92, of Circleville, Ohio passed away on January 16, 2023. Jeanne was the daughter of John F. & Nelle (Baker) Renick She was born in Menominee, MI on June 30, 1930. After graduating from Menominee High School in 1948, Jeanne relocated to Milwaukee, WI where she worked for Milprint, Inc. Upon moving to Circleville in 1950, she worked for L.E. Goeller at the Kippy-Kit Co. Jeanne married Earl W. Palm, October 20,1951 at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, Circleville. During her lifetime, Jeanne supported numerous civic and school activities, participated in church and outreach ministries while maintaining her cherished 'calling' as a homemaker. The investment she made in the lives of her family is her greatest treasure. Those touched by her kind spirit found a genuine friend, as Jeanne exemplified compassion, gentleness and selflessness. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Dianne M. Palm; grandson, David E. Rodriguez and siblings Anne R. Bode, Donn B. Renick, Ruth R. Halgrim and William R. Renick. Jeanne is survived by husband of 71 years, Earl W. Palm and children Jeffrey R. Palm, Cynthia (Steve) Bower, Douglas (Cindy) Palm, Ellen (Emilio) Rodriguez, Frederick Palm and Marie (Russ) Baldinger; 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Pastor John Ash will lead a private service for family, close friends and caregivers followed by community calling hours from 11 until noon Saturday, January 21 at Pontius Church on Stoutsville Pike, Circleville. A family Celebration of Life will take place this summer at the Palm Farm in Circleville. Jeanne's family will journey to her beloved Green Bay waters of Lake Michigan in Menominee, Michigan to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elizabeth's Hope Women's Center, Circleville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. Jeanne R. Palm
